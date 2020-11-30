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11/28/2020 -- Massive 50,000ft. high Volcanic blast DIRECTLY @ TODAYS WARNED AREA - Lewotolo Volcano
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532 views • November 30, 2020
Link to twitch earthquake live stream 24/7 : https://twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial
Last eruption of Lewotolo .. January 2012 .. 2012 Jan 2 2012 Jan 14 https://volcano.si.edu/volcano.cfm?vn...
DARWIN VAAC current FL500 50,000 foot ash advisory (volcanic ash advisory center) scroll down to the DARWIN center : http://www.bom.gov.au/products/Volc_a...
FL500 warning shown in video: https://www.volcanodiscovery.com/news...
See video of the blast here: https://mobile.twitter.com/EarthQuake...
More video of the blast here:
https://twitter.com/search?q=lewotolo...
________
A seismic warning was issued for the area around Lewotolo Volcano on November 28, 2020 for potential very large activity. See the warning which was issued earlier here about 13min into the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MbrVz...
Now today, November 29, 2020 (international time in Indonesia) a very large 50,000 foot high ( FL500 ) volcanic blast has occurred from Lewotolo volcano. This is a direct hit in the middle of the area where the warning was given.
from DARWIN VAAC
FVAU03 at 02:50 UTC, 29/11/20 from ADRM
VA ADVISORY
DTG: 20201129/0250Z
VAAC: DARWIN
VOLCANO: LEWOTOLO 264230
PSN: S0816 E12430
AREA: INDONESIA
SUMMIT ELEV: 1423M
ADVISORY NR: 2020/1
INFO SOURCE: VONA. HIMAWARI
AVIATION COLOUR CODE: RED
ERUPTION DETAILS: HIGH LEVELL ERRUPTION TO FL500
OBS VA DTG: 29/0250Z
OBS VA CLD: VA NOT IDENTIFIABLE FM SATELLITE DATA WIND
FL010/020 VRB00KT
FCST VA CLD +6 HR: 29/0850Z NOT AVBL
FCST VA CLD +12 HR: 29/1450Z NOT AVBL
FCST VA CLD +18 HR: 29/2050Z NOT AVBL
RMK: VA CLEARLY OBS ON SAT IMGERY. A MORE DETAILED ADVISORY
TO FOLLOW.
NXT ADVISORY: NO LATER THAN 20201129/0305Z=
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHE92x768p8h-fMrqhsnE1Q
24/7 Live earthquake stream here: https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial
http://www.wolton.net/quake.html
Last eruption of Lewotolo .. January 2012 .. 2012 Jan 2 2012 Jan 14 https://volcano.si.edu/volcano.cfm?vn...
DARWIN VAAC current FL500 50,000 foot ash advisory (volcanic ash advisory center) scroll down to the DARWIN center : http://www.bom.gov.au/products/Volc_a...
FL500 warning shown in video: https://www.volcanodiscovery.com/news...
See video of the blast here: https://mobile.twitter.com/EarthQuake...
More video of the blast here:
https://twitter.com/search?q=lewotolo...
________
A seismic warning was issued for the area around Lewotolo Volcano on November 28, 2020 for potential very large activity. See the warning which was issued earlier here about 13min into the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MbrVz...
Now today, November 29, 2020 (international time in Indonesia) a very large 50,000 foot high ( FL500 ) volcanic blast has occurred from Lewotolo volcano. This is a direct hit in the middle of the area where the warning was given.
from DARWIN VAAC
FVAU03 at 02:50 UTC, 29/11/20 from ADRM
VA ADVISORY
DTG: 20201129/0250Z
VAAC: DARWIN
VOLCANO: LEWOTOLO 264230
PSN: S0816 E12430
AREA: INDONESIA
SUMMIT ELEV: 1423M
ADVISORY NR: 2020/1
INFO SOURCE: VONA. HIMAWARI
AVIATION COLOUR CODE: RED
ERUPTION DETAILS: HIGH LEVELL ERRUPTION TO FL500
OBS VA DTG: 29/0250Z
OBS VA CLD: VA NOT IDENTIFIABLE FM SATELLITE DATA WIND
FL010/020 VRB00KT
FCST VA CLD +6 HR: 29/0850Z NOT AVBL
FCST VA CLD +12 HR: 29/1450Z NOT AVBL
FCST VA CLD +18 HR: 29/2050Z NOT AVBL
RMK: VA CLEARLY OBS ON SAT IMGERY. A MORE DETAILED ADVISORY
TO FOLLOW.
NXT ADVISORY: NO LATER THAN 20201129/0305Z=
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHE92x768p8h-fMrqhsnE1Q
24/7 Live earthquake stream here: https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial
http://www.wolton.net/quake.html
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