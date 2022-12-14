God loves a cheerful and generous giver.

1Thess lesson 26. Believers need to be aware of false teachers and charlatans who focus on the pocketbook not Bible Doctrine. Yet the Christian with discernment has to find a teacher with the gift and integrity to handle the word accurately.
