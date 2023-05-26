Drink Along w #beerandgear 75: Odell's Brewing American IPA 4.25/5*

I love Odell's, they turn out some fine brews. This one while not stellar, it's not bad either. A nicely blended pine/ generic citrus palate. This brew is better imbibed colder than the spec 44-48f.Thanks for coming by and spending some time with us.

Big 3 folks

Skal

E.

I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr

https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/

https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr

https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear

https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015

https://parler.com/BeerandGear/

https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1

https://rumble.com/register/beerandgear/