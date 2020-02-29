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BIRTH CERTIFICATES ~ Institutionalized Enslavement!
WatchmanWes777
WatchmanWes777
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85 views • February 29, 2020
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Meet your legal fiction, your Strawman, and find out how the government uses it against you! Please share this video, upload it, post it on your wall.. it's sad how many people don't know the truth about their own slavery.
I did not make this video. Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.

BIRTH CERTIFICATES: "Institutionalized Enslavement"
Birth Certificates, are issued by the states, as collateral instruments... ultimately placing your child into BONDage. At the creation of these adhesion-contracts, your child[ren] are robbed from you by the corporate state and are then enslaved as fictitious (straw-man) corporate entities.

All Americans w/ a B.C. are given a number (red numbers) & each live birth reported, is commercially valued at $650k-$750k BankNotes; mind you, the BankNotes are collateral from the Feds, in which it is also used against the National Debt. In laymen terms: ALL U.S. citizens are OWNED by The United States Federal Reserve & are being traded as a COMMODITY... in the stock exchange.

You MUST unlearn, EVERYTHING... you have learned!
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nwobible prophecyend times
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