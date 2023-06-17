Where You Live - of Primary Importance During and After the Economic Collapse

Map here is by Stephen Smith, and we have no association. I do not own the rights to this map. It is provided here for example only. In this video I explain why it is so important to live in the right place during and after the economic collapse.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.