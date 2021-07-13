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The True Adventures of Zidkenu Episode 29: It's World War 3 With The CCP
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14 views • July 13, 2021
Did you know the Chinese Communist Party is attacking is with a bio weapon disguised as a vaccine? Did you know they are losing badly but they are barely alive with a pulse only by using gullible TV watching Americans to continue uttering the mindless mantra of the "virtues" of communist socialist tyranny? Did you know it's all a precursor to the Kingdom of Christ on Earth? Mt 24:22 What is taking place right now is currently indescribable. You just have to see it to believe it. More later, but know this: I am alive to save your lives...
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