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The Coming "World Order" Change: Sooner Than You Think
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3089 views • April 24, 2022
Join us tonight on the Midnight Ride (Live Every Saturday Night: 11 EST, 10 CST, 9 MST, 8 PST) w/ Jon Pounders and David Carrico
Throughout the history of humanity new world orders have come and gone. The United States is nearing a financial, moral, and societal collapse that will bring in a new power. Could this be the final world order as mentioned in the Bible? Join us tonight as we discuss historic and biblical world order shifts and how this one might be different.
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Midnight Ride
https://www.youtube.com/c/MidnightRide/videos
Shared from and subscribe to:
Now You See TV
https://www.youtube.com/c/NowYouSeeTV/videos
Throughout the history of humanity new world orders have come and gone. The United States is nearing a financial, moral, and societal collapse that will bring in a new power. Could this be the final world order as mentioned in the Bible? Join us tonight as we discuss historic and biblical world order shifts and how this one might be different.
https://www.nystv.org . Use Promo Code: RIDER For your first month free.
Register for Shavuot 2022 at the Puritan Barn
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/puritan-...
T-Shirts and Mugs:
https://nystvwear.com
Get Prints of MR Art: https://www.etsy.com/shop/PlainPaints
Coupon Code: RIDE15 for 15% off purchases
Tonight's sponsors:
Sugar and Spice Soap https://sugarandspicesoap.com
Donate to help NYSTV continue to create content: Donate PayPal https://www.paypal.me/NowYouSeeTV
#MidnightRide #NYSTV
Midnight Ride
https://www.youtube.com/c/MidnightRide/videos
Shared from and subscribe to:
Now You See TV
https://www.youtube.com/c/NowYouSeeTV/videos
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