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COVIDLAND - Part 1: The Lockdown
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440 views • November 29, 2021
MIRRORED from : https://www.bitchute.com/video/kAgmNxL4lvNp/
Rambaldi's Eye
This riveting and fast-paced documentary by award-winning filmmaker, Paul Wittenberger, is specifically designed to break people out of their trance, see the big picture, reveal the truth to them… and take our world back! This is Part 1.
Rambaldi's Eye
This riveting and fast-paced documentary by award-winning filmmaker, Paul Wittenberger, is specifically designed to break people out of their trance, see the big picture, reveal the truth to them… and take our world back! This is Part 1.
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