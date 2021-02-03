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Crimes Against Humanity Very Sad and Scary [Graphic Content]
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407 views • February 03, 2021
The videographer is telling that these bodies were used for organ harvesting after dieing of covid, but they really didn't have covid. It was just a way to get what the black market needs
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