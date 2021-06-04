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Plandemic: Its an effort to destroy Western Civilization---Klaus Schwab wrote a book about it
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61 views • June 04, 2021
12 May 2021
Leslie Manookian on the Covid-19 Plandemic: Its a global coup, its an effort to destroy Western Civilization---Klaus Schwab wrote a book about it.
by Corona Investigative Committee's Special Session: International Legal Offensive
'Europe had the plans for a vaccine passport 1.5 years before the Covid-19 Pandemic happened, How is that possible if this wasn't planned. They literally rammed things through -- its co-ordinated'
Leslie Manookian on the Covid-19 Plandemic: Its a global coup, its an effort to destroy Western Civilization---Klaus Schwab wrote a book about it.
by Corona Investigative Committee's Special Session: International Legal Offensive
'Europe had the plans for a vaccine passport 1.5 years before the Covid-19 Pandemic happened, How is that possible if this wasn't planned. They literally rammed things through -- its co-ordinated'
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