Tila Tequila, A third video in which she talks about her being targeted.

When this video was made, targeting was still mostly unknown by all but the one's involved on either side. People tried to inform the public of what was going on. Soon after she made these, they destroyed her, by maxing the attacks.



There were many attempts in those days to disclose the info and offer help to T.I's Every one of the sites that I know of are down now. In a way it doesn't matter because we are now in the End Game, but these videos show the steps taken to where we are now. Maybe it does matter though, since they killed off every site, including the big Intl ones. One super important one can't even be found on the Wayback Machine at Archive.org