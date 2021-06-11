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Megadrought: The Beginning Of The End
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133 views • June 11, 2021
On this episode of The Man Made Survival Show, we talk about the key ingredient of human flourishing... water, the method companies are using to try and fight inflation and how the Western United States struggles with what could potentially be a Megadrought, marking the beginning of the end.
Always Ready!
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00:00:00 - Intro Video - Ben Shapiro
00:02:00 - 30-40% Inflation
00:08:46 - Shrinkflation, you're getting less for more
00:17:59 - Multigenerational Preparedness
00:24:39 - Hunger & Famine Looms On The Horizon
00:29:39 - "Thridworldization" Of The US
00:36:07 - Deadly Panic On Emergency Situations
00:42:05 - May I Be Candid With You?
00:45:40 - Megadrought : What it means to you!
00:51:13 - Farmers Out West Suffer In Drought
01:00:52 - Are We Living In a House Of Cards?
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Podcast:
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Contact Me:
[email protected]
Always Ready!
------------------------------------------------------
00:00:00 - Intro Video - Ben Shapiro
00:02:00 - 30-40% Inflation
00:08:46 - Shrinkflation, you're getting less for more
00:17:59 - Multigenerational Preparedness
00:24:39 - Hunger & Famine Looms On The Horizon
00:29:39 - "Thridworldization" Of The US
00:36:07 - Deadly Panic On Emergency Situations
00:42:05 - May I Be Candid With You?
00:45:40 - Megadrought : What it means to you!
00:51:13 - Farmers Out West Suffer In Drought
01:00:52 - Are We Living In a House Of Cards?
------------------------------------------------------
⭐ Join The Alliance ⭐
https://www.patreon.com/manmadesurvival?fan_landing=true
------------------------------------------------------
Get you FREE book Preppers Secrete Cache, Just help us cover Shipping and Handling
http://bit.ly/GetYourFreePreppingBook
------------------------------------------------------
Social Media:
https://Facebook.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Instagram.com/ManmadeSurvival
https://Twitter.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Brighteon.com/channel/manmadesurvival
------------------------------------------------------
Podcast:
https://linktr.ee/manmadesurvival
------------------------------------------------------
Contact Me:
[email protected]
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