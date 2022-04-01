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Special Forces of the Customs Service of the DPR are fighting together with the Republican and Russian troops. 040122
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150 views • April 01, 2022
Special Forces of the Customs Service of the DPR are fighting together with the republican and Russian troops
Despite the fact that the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine denies the withdrawal of the RF Armed Forces from Bucha and Gostomel, Ukrainian sources continue to state that the RF Armed Forces are retreating in an organized manner towards Belarus in order to regroup through Belarus to Kharkov and Izyum. Some of the columns have already left the Kiev direction and are already being transferred by rail to a new direction.
Kharkov is the 2nd largest City in Ukraine
Despite the fact that the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine denies the withdrawal of the RF Armed Forces from Bucha and Gostomel, Ukrainian sources continue to state that the RF Armed Forces are retreating in an organized manner towards Belarus in order to regroup through Belarus to Kharkov and Izyum. Some of the columns have already left the Kiev direction and are already being transferred by rail to a new direction.
Kharkov is the 2nd largest City in Ukraine
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