RUN before it's TOO LATE: The Newest Su-57M With 5th-GEN Engine 'AL-51F1' Enters The BATTLEFIELD

In early September 2024, the general director of 'Rostec' State Corporation Sergey Chemezov, officially announced that starting in 2025, Russia will launch mass production of a new version of the fifth-generation fighter jet Su-57. It is reported that the latest Russian fighter jet has received not only many new options and innovative technologies but also a new designation - The 'Su-57M'. Moreover, Sergey Chemezov also officially confirmed that in addition to the latest fifth-generation Su-57M fighter jets, the new version of stealth heavy unmanned combat aerial vehicle Sukhoi S-70 'Okhotnik' will also go into mass production...................................................................
