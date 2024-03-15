Letters to J6 Prisoners with David Sumrall

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.
David Sumrall talks to Eileen about Volume 2 of The American Gulag Chronicles-"The Art of Confinement." His first book was titled "Letters from Prison," the compilation of letters from the January 6th political prisoners. Many of these hostages have been in jail for over three years without charges, without bail, and without a trial!
For more information on how to order the book, go to LettersFromPrison. us or StopHate.com
