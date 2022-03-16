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Biden Wants MORE MONEY For Covid!? - The Daily Mojo
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11 views • March 16, 2022
The Daily Mojo is 2 hours of news, commentary, comedy, and auditory deliciousness.
We have the latest on the situation in Ukraine. Russian troops have been reportedly targeting journalists, killing at least 2. Joe Biden continues to prove that he doesn't know if it's Tuesday or chocolate. The VP isn't much better, either. 4th of July fireworks are canceled at Mt. Rushmore...again. And genetically modified mosquitoes are making headlines, along with Bill Gates. That can't be good.
Brandon Morse joins us for our weekly discussion about politics and the fact that the Progressives are doing an amazing job at using today's youth to advance their agenda.
@TheBrandonMorse https://redstate.com/author/brandon_morse
Peter Serefine's Liberty Minute & Aaron Barker's Breakdown are part of the show, as well.
Plus it's day 731 of 15 days to flatten the curve.
All things in one place: https://linktr.ee/realbradstaggs
All things in one place: https://linktr.ee/realronphillips
WATCH The Daily Mojo LIVE 7-9a CT:
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/StewPeters
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MoJo50Radio
Mojo 5-0 TV: https://www.mojo50.com/mojo50tv
Or just LISTEN:
https://www.mojo50.com/
We have the latest on the situation in Ukraine. Russian troops have been reportedly targeting journalists, killing at least 2. Joe Biden continues to prove that he doesn't know if it's Tuesday or chocolate. The VP isn't much better, either. 4th of July fireworks are canceled at Mt. Rushmore...again. And genetically modified mosquitoes are making headlines, along with Bill Gates. That can't be good.
Brandon Morse joins us for our weekly discussion about politics and the fact that the Progressives are doing an amazing job at using today's youth to advance their agenda.
@TheBrandonMorse https://redstate.com/author/brandon_morse
Peter Serefine's Liberty Minute & Aaron Barker's Breakdown are part of the show, as well.
Plus it's day 731 of 15 days to flatten the curve.
All things in one place: https://linktr.ee/realbradstaggs
All things in one place: https://linktr.ee/realronphillips
WATCH The Daily Mojo LIVE 7-9a CT:
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/StewPeters
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MoJo50Radio
Mojo 5-0 TV: https://www.mojo50.com/mojo50tv
Or just LISTEN:
https://www.mojo50.com/
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