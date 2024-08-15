NY METS PROSPECT HIT WITH FASTBALL TO DA NUTS

I once was hit with a 10 pound medicine ball, in the nuts. That hurt but I didn't go down. I can't imagine a 90 mph fastball. That's gonna leave a mark.





@SNY_Mets

Drew Gilbert was down after getting hit by a pitch against Rochester

He remained down for about three minutes, lobbied to stay in the game, but was eventually removed for a pinch runner

Aug 14, 2024

https://x.com/SNY_Mets/status/1823772624909983788





