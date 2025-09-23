General Flynn: Terror Cells In U.S. Now Targeting Major Cities - Important Warning!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MAILBAG SHOW * 9.23.2025
GENERAL FLYNN: TERROR CELLS IN US NOW TARGETING MAJOR CITIES - IMPORTANT WARNING!
TERROR CELLS IN THE U.S.
https://joehoft.com/general-flynn-shares-report-on-terror-cells-in-the-us-targeting-major-cities-now/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=general-flynn-shares-report-on-terror-cells-in-the-us-targeting-major-cities-now
COUNTRIES FORMALLY RECOGNIZING PALESTINIAN STATE
https://100percentfedup.com/multiple-countries-formally-recognize-palestinian-state/
QATAR BOMBING TESTS LIMITS
https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/qatar-bombing-tests-limits-trump-netanyahu-alliance-2025-09-11/
I HOPE HE'S FIRST...
https://www.wnd.com/2025/09/i-hope-hes-first-many-trans-activist-pushes/
SYRIA'S FORMER AL QAEDA CHIEF ARRIVES IN N.Y.
https://news.antiwar.com/2025/09/22/syrias-former-al-qaeda-chief-arrives-in-new-york-sits-down-with-former-cia-director/
CHARLIE KIRK'S MEMORIAL
https://www.westernjournal.com/early-viewership-numbers-charlie-kirks-memorial-likely-viewed-gospel-presentation-ever/
SECRET SERVICE DISMANTLES ILLICIT THREAT
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/09/breaking-secret-service-dismantles-illicit-telecom-threat-nyc/
TRUMP AND MUSK RECONCILE
https://www.infowars.com/posts/watch-president-trump-and-elon-musk-reconcile-at-charlie-kirks-historic-memorial
125,000 CHRISTIANS SLAUGHTERED IN NIGERIA
https://www.independentsentinel.com/125000-christians-slaughtered-by-radical-islamists-in-nigeria/
FBI PROBING...
https://www.wnd.com/2025/09/watch-kash-patel-says-fbi-probing-all-hand/
