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Iran's IRGC Nowruz message - Waves 71 & 72 of True Promise 4
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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"Your soldiers were honored to deliver the first fiery strike of the new year."

Iran's IRGC releases its Nowruz (description of this Holiday, below) message:

Waves 71 and 72 of True Promise 4 overnight:

— Drone strike on Ben Gurion Airport fuel depots and refueling aircraft 

— Qadr and Emad missile strikes on the US Fifth Fleet 

— Ali Al-Salem and Victoria bases in Kuwait hit again 

— F-16 shot down over central Iran at 3AM by IRGC air defense

"The battlefield will become even tighter and harder for the enemy than before."

Iran opened its new year right.

Adding the AI Overview about Nowruz:

Nowruz, the Persian New Year, is an ancient 13-day spring festival celebrating the vernal equinox (March 20/21) as a time of renewal, rejuvenation, and the triumph of light over darkness. Celebrated by over 300 million people globally, it features family gatherings, cleaning homes, visiting loved ones, and setting up the Haft-sin table with seven symbolic items.

Adding, from image on social media, translated:   Brigadier General Seyed Majid Moosavi, commander of the IRGC Aerospace Forces, announced a prolonged New Year's celebration over Southern Occupied Palestine:

"From this moment, I declare the missile dominance of Iran's sons over the skies of the occupied territories.

The new tactics and launch systems employed in the coming waves will leave the American-Zionist commanders dumbfounded.

Tonight, the sky over the southern occupied territories will remain illuminated for hours."


@Intel Slava and...

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iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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