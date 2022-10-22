Detox from Spike Proteins: Here's How in Under Two Minutes | America's Front Line Doctors

Front Line Flash Daily Dose: Dr Peterson Pierre's run down of how to detox from spike proteins:
1.) Ivermectin - Binds tightly to spike protein. It can prevent the virus from entering the cells, and it can prevent the virus from replicating.
2.) Suramin - Like ivermectin, it prevents spike protein from binding to ACE2 receptors.
3.) NAC - Powerful antioxidant. Reduces the damage that happens after toxicity and has been shown to be able to restore damaged cells back to their normal state.
4.) Catechin and Kurkumin - They have potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.
The complete detox guide can be found here: https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/resources/spike-protein-detox-guide/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.