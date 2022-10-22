Detox from Spike Proteins: Here's How in Under Two Minutes | America's Front Line Doctors

Front Line Flash Daily Dose: Dr Peterson Pierre's run down of how to detox from spike proteins:

1.) Ivermectin - Binds tightly to spike protein. It can prevent the virus from entering the cells, and it can prevent the virus from replicating.

2.) Suramin - Like ivermectin, it prevents spike protein from binding to ACE2 receptors.

3.) NAC - Powerful antioxidant. Reduces the damage that happens after toxicity and has been shown to be able to restore damaged cells back to their normal state.

4.) Catechin and Kurkumin - They have potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

The complete detox guide can be found here: https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/resources/spike-protein-detox-guide/