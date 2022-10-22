Detox from Spike Proteins: Here's How in Under Two Minutes | America's Front Line Doctors

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Front Line Flash Daily Dose: Dr Peterson Pierre's run down of how to detox from spike proteins:
1.) Ivermectin - Binds tightly to spike protein. It can prevent the virus from entering the cells, and it can prevent the virus from replicating.
2.) Suramin - Like ivermectin, it prevents spike protein from binding to ACE2 receptors.
3.) NAC - Powerful antioxidant. Reduces the damage that happens after toxicity and has been shown to be able to restore damaged cells back to their normal state.
4.) Catechin and Kurkumin - They have potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.
The complete detox guide can be found here: https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/resources/spike-protein-detox-guide/