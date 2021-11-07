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Senator Ron Johnson Holds Expert Panel on Federal Vaccine Mandates and Vaccine Injuries Nov. 6, 2021
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360 views • November 07, 2021
U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) held a panel discussion on November 2, 2021 with doctors and medical researchers who have treated COVID-19 vaccine injuries and are researching the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines, patients who have experienced adverse events due to the COVID-19 vaccine, and vaccine mandates.
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