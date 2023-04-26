Magnesium Can Boost Overall Wellness Lower Your Blood Pressure & ENJOY Magnesium’s Benefits

Stew Peters Show





Apr 25, 2023





Get better sleep, help lower your blood pressure, and prevent migraines at http://magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters

Wade Lightheart is back to talk about the amazing benefits of Magnesium Breakthrough.

There are several types of magnesium that function differently and travel to different parts of the body.

Magnesium Breakthrough uses 7 types of magnesium which means your body is absorbing everything you need.

The electromagnetic fields bombarding humanity today decreases our ability to properly absorb nutrients.

This is why virtually all people are magnesium deficient and need Magnesium Breakthrough for their general well being.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!





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