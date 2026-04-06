Tom Beardon to Jordan Maxwell

JORDAN MAXWELL At Dinner Party ASKS COLONEL TOM BEARDON(PHYSICIST) about validity of Philadelphia Experiment:

05m:35s to 06m:10s https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=WvNvRLE3KA0





“Tom, what can you tell me about The Philadelphia Experiment?”





“Jordan, i’m not really at liberty to talk about that.”





“Well i don’t want any national secrets or anything, but is there anything you can tell me?”





“Listen to what i’m telling you, listen to what i’m saying, i cannot talk about that subject; so just drop it.”





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