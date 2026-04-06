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Tom Beardon to Jordan Maxwell
LeeSnethun
LeeSnethun
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JORDAN MAXWELL At Dinner Party ASKS COLONEL TOM BEARDON(PHYSICIST) about validity of Philadelphia Experiment:

05m:35s to 06m:10s https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=WvNvRLE3KA0


“Tom, what can you tell me about The Philadelphia Experiment?”


“Jordan, i’m not really at liberty to talk about that.” 


“Well i don’t want any national secrets or anything, but is there anything you can tell me?”


“Listen to what i’m telling you, listen to what i’m saying, i cannot talk about that subject; so just drop it.”


Youtube Channel

https://m.youtube.com/@LeeHenrySnethun

Youtube Playlist of Philadelphia Experiment Related Videos:

https://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL_T1F9QhT6wlX9VyVbq117kaN39lzeWwP

Archive.org Uploads Page

https://archive.org/details/@jibbyjo

*NOTE: On Archive.org Make sure to click on “Date Published” on the Filter or some videos/uploads will not show.

https://leesnethun.substack.com


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jordan maxwellphiladelphia experimentdinner partytom beardon
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