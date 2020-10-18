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Confirmed: Trump Has Footage Of Hunter Biden Raping And Torturing Little Girls — Set To Release
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2019 views • October 18, 2020
LIVE SATURDAY 10/17/20
Alex Jones breaks down the bombshell developments surrounding Hunter Biden’s hard drive, which allegedly contain thousands of images and videos of sexually explicit material, including Hunter raping and torturing underage Chinese girls. President Trump is reportedly in possession of Hunter’s hard drive and is preparing to release it to the public.
The disturbing revelations come after a Chinese media dissident warned in September that Hunter Biden’s hard drives would be leaked to the Department of Justice and Western media to expose the Bidens’ corrupt ties to the Chinese Communist Party.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/confirmed-trump-has-footage-of-hunter-biden-raping-and-torturing-little-girls-set-to-release/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/exclusive-chinese-whistleblower-reveals-hunter-biden-sex-tapes-contain-video-of-joe-bidens-son-sexually-abusing-multiple-under-age-chinese-teens/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/rudy-giuliani-hunter-biden-belongs-in-prison-for-violating-foreign-agents-law/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/biden-laptop-proves-our-government-is-compromised/
Alex Jones breaks down the bombshell developments surrounding Hunter Biden’s hard drive, which allegedly contain thousands of images and videos of sexually explicit material, including Hunter raping and torturing underage Chinese girls. President Trump is reportedly in possession of Hunter’s hard drive and is preparing to release it to the public.
The disturbing revelations come after a Chinese media dissident warned in September that Hunter Biden’s hard drives would be leaked to the Department of Justice and Western media to expose the Bidens’ corrupt ties to the Chinese Communist Party.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/confirmed-trump-has-footage-of-hunter-biden-raping-and-torturing-little-girls-set-to-release/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/exclusive-chinese-whistleblower-reveals-hunter-biden-sex-tapes-contain-video-of-joe-bidens-son-sexually-abusing-multiple-under-age-chinese-teens/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/rudy-giuliani-hunter-biden-belongs-in-prison-for-violating-foreign-agents-law/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/biden-laptop-proves-our-government-is-compromised/
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