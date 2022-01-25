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Situation Update PAUSED for 1-2 weeks - see description
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646 views • January 25, 2022
Whatever hit me last Thursday has moved to my throat and has temporarily wrecked my voice. I won't be able to record any Situation Updates or interviews for at least a week, possibly two. I don't think this is omicron, delta or any regular strain of covid, because for the last two years, I have repeatedly been around very sick people, in some cases taking care of them. Yet I never "caught" anything and never showed any symptoms at all. I strongly suspect this is a NEW strain, or I was hit with a toxic nanoparticle attack like what happened to Steve Quayle. Steve nearly died from that attack but thankfully made it through. I have found that ivermectin knocks this thing out very effectively, so I'm on 15 mg of ivermectin daily right now, and that has allowed me to mostly beat this back, allowing me to operate with 100% cognitive capacity. If it weren't for my voice getting wrecked, I would be recording the podcast as usual, but the voice box infection is going to take some time to heal.
While I won't be recording any new podcasts until this heals, I will publish a story on NaturalNews.com each day with an analysis of the most important news of the day.
Thank you for your patience. I can't wait to get back on track, because having no voice really sucks.
For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport
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While I won't be recording any new podcasts until this heals, I will publish a story on NaturalNews.com each day with an analysis of the most important news of the day.
Thank you for your patience. I can't wait to get back on track, because having no voice really sucks.
For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport
NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.
▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html
▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger
▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com
🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger
🔴 Parler: https://parler.com/#/user/naturalnews
🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews
🔴 Gab: https://gab.ai/NaturalNews
🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews
🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport
🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/health.ranger
🔴 Spreely: https://www.spreely.com/page/NaturalNews
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