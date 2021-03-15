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CPS: Legalized Kidnapping of Children
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529 views • March 15, 2021
Alex Jones takes calls from audience members who have been personally affected by CPS.
https://www.banthis.tv/watch?id=604e54a1a9094c43c2ba1d9e
https://www.banthis.tv/watch?id=604e54a1a9094c43c2ba1d9e
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