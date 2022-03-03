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'No War!' Russian TV Station 'The Rain' All Resign at the Same Time Live on Air, Play Same Song as when the USSR Collapsed
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132 views • March 03, 2022
From VIDMAX
Russia's last independent, non-government-owned news channel has been a target of the Russian government for a while now. After Putin had his thugs shut down the stations lights during a broadcast and then tried to influence the news channel to promote his propaganda, they did this.
All of the station has officially resigned, they all walked off during a live broadcast after saying 'No War' and played the same Swan Lake song that was played over and over when the USSR collapsed.
Russia's last independent, non-government-owned news channel has been a target of the Russian government for a while now. After Putin had his thugs shut down the stations lights during a broadcast and then tried to influence the news channel to promote his propaganda, they did this.
All of the station has officially resigned, they all walked off during a live broadcast after saying 'No War' and played the same Swan Lake song that was played over and over when the USSR collapsed.
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