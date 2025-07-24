BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
MONOPOLY by Tim Gielen
The People Of The Qur'an (TPQ)
The People Of The Qur'an (TPQ)
80 followers
0
25 views • 1 day ago

::::Tim Gielen reveals how a small group of super rich criminals have been buying virtually everything on earth, until they own it all. From media, health care, travel, food industry, governments... That allows them to control the whole world. Because of this they are trying to impose the New World Order.

Bill Gates, Klaus Schwab, George Soros, ...

This incredibly eye opening documentary reveals something astonishing: the majority of our world is owned by the very same people. Because of this they can control the entire world and impose their wicked agenda onto all of humanity. This is the time to expose them and to rise up as one to defend our freedom.

The name of the two companies who virtually owns the world’ are Vanguard and BlackRock. They are at the heart of the Deep State or Cabal. Their plan is the Great Reset where they want to enslave every human on earth.

Keywords
cabaldeceitdevilsvanguardblackrockmonopoly by tim gielen
