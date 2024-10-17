Power of Faith: Trust and Healing in Jesus

In this episode, we dive into what it means to have genuine faith through stories and teachings from the Bible. We start by discussing how true happiness in Jesus comes from trusting and obeying Him, inspired by the song 'Trust and Obey.' You'll hear an inspiring story about a woman who, after suffering for 12 years, was healed just by touching Jesus' clothes because she believed in Him so strongly. This shows how powerful faith in Jesus can be in our lives. Join us as we explore the importance of faith and how it can change your life. Let's spread this message together and bring glory to God!



00:00 Introduction and Encouragement

00:41 Faith and Trust in God

02:42 The Power of Hearing the Word

03:47 Salvation Through Belief

04:44 Christ's Mission to Save Sinners

06:30 A Woman's Faith: The Healing Story

06:53 A Woman's Struggle with Illness

07:54 Desperation and Faith

08:16 The Healing Touch

08:57 Jesus Acknowledges the Miracle

10:26 A Lesson in Faith

11:19 Call to Faith and Sharing the Message

