Power of Faith: Trust and Healing in Jesus

In this episode, we dive into what it means to have genuine faith through stories and teachings from the Bible. We start by discussing how true happiness in Jesus comes from trusting and obeying Him, inspired by the song 'Trust and Obey.' You'll hear an inspiring story about a woman who, after suffering for 12 years, was healed just by touching Jesus' clothes because she believed in Him so strongly. This shows how powerful faith in Jesus can be in our lives. Join us as we explore the importance of faith and how it can change your life. Let's spread this message together and bring glory to God!
00:00 Introduction and Encouragement
00:41 Faith and Trust in God
02:42 The Power of Hearing the Word
03:47 Salvation Through Belief
04:44 Christ's Mission to Save Sinners
06:30 A Woman's Faith: The Healing Story
06:53 A Woman's Struggle with Illness
07:54 Desperation and Faith
08:16 The Healing Touch
08:57 Jesus Acknowledges the Miracle
10:26 A Lesson in Faith
11:19 Call to Faith and Sharing the Message