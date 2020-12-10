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An impressive marketing strategy that created untold destruction
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8 views • December 10, 2020
The psychiatric mantra that psychiatric drugs correct a ‘chemical imbalance’ in the brain has essentially been dumped.
The false idea was used to convince people there might be something useful in taking the drugs.
At the end of the day, it was just an impressive marketing strategy that created untold destruction.
No matter how huge the psychiatric drugging industry grows, psychiatrists are hard at work inventing new disorders to make it even larger.
It’s a pill for every ill—and the public and patients are not being told how dangerous psychiatric drugs really are.
FACT:
Since 1994, there has been a 4000% increase in the diagnosis of bipolar in children (in the United States). And the number of children prescribed antipsychotic drugs has leaped fivefold to an estimated 2.5 million.
https://www.cchr.org/documentaries/making-a-killing/
Knowing nothing about the mind, the brain, or about the underlying causes of mental disturbance, psychiatry still sears the brain with electroshock, tears it with psychosurgery and deadens it with dangerous drugs.
CCHR created the psychiatric drug side effects search engine to provide the public with easily understandable information on the documented risks of psychiatric drugs.
It is provided as a free public service by CCHR International: https://www.cchrint.org/psychdrugdangers/
Your search will yield a summary of the following three different sources of data on documented psychiatric drug risks:
1. International drug regulatory warnings.
2. Studies published in worldwide medical journals.
3. Adverse reaction reports filed with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration between 2004-2012, by doctors, pharmacists, health care providers, attorneys and consumers.
Only by providing all the facts about the risks of psychiatric treatment can we possibly reduce the number of victims who unfortunately learn this truth through personal tragedy.
CCHR provides information that psychiatrists and pharmaceutical companies do not want you to know.
By educating yourself with the facts about psychiatry, you will have the information you need to never become a victim of this vicious pseudo-science.
https://www.cchr.org/download-material/education.html
Report Adverse Reactions to Psychiatric Drugs
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-adverse-reactions.html
Report Psychiatric Abuse — It’s a Crime
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-psychiatric-abuse.html
CCHR's Psychiatric Drug Side Effects Search Engine
https://www.cchrint.org/psychdrugdangers/
The false idea was used to convince people there might be something useful in taking the drugs.
At the end of the day, it was just an impressive marketing strategy that created untold destruction.
No matter how huge the psychiatric drugging industry grows, psychiatrists are hard at work inventing new disorders to make it even larger.
It’s a pill for every ill—and the public and patients are not being told how dangerous psychiatric drugs really are.
FACT:
Since 1994, there has been a 4000% increase in the diagnosis of bipolar in children (in the United States). And the number of children prescribed antipsychotic drugs has leaped fivefold to an estimated 2.5 million.
https://www.cchr.org/documentaries/making-a-killing/
Knowing nothing about the mind, the brain, or about the underlying causes of mental disturbance, psychiatry still sears the brain with electroshock, tears it with psychosurgery and deadens it with dangerous drugs.
CCHR created the psychiatric drug side effects search engine to provide the public with easily understandable information on the documented risks of psychiatric drugs.
It is provided as a free public service by CCHR International: https://www.cchrint.org/psychdrugdangers/
Your search will yield a summary of the following three different sources of data on documented psychiatric drug risks:
1. International drug regulatory warnings.
2. Studies published in worldwide medical journals.
3. Adverse reaction reports filed with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration between 2004-2012, by doctors, pharmacists, health care providers, attorneys and consumers.
Only by providing all the facts about the risks of psychiatric treatment can we possibly reduce the number of victims who unfortunately learn this truth through personal tragedy.
CCHR provides information that psychiatrists and pharmaceutical companies do not want you to know.
By educating yourself with the facts about psychiatry, you will have the information you need to never become a victim of this vicious pseudo-science.
https://www.cchr.org/download-material/education.html
Report Adverse Reactions to Psychiatric Drugs
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-adverse-reactions.html
Report Psychiatric Abuse — It’s a Crime
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-psychiatric-abuse.html
CCHR's Psychiatric Drug Side Effects Search Engine
https://www.cchrint.org/psychdrugdangers/
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