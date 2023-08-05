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Her whole body trembled, her eyes glazed over and her stomach began to tighten and swell
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89 views • August 05, 2023

Pitiful Animal


Aug 3, 2023


This was Lalya I rescued early that morning.

She sat in front of the children's play area with a swollen belly.

She was quite old, her health was so weak that she couldn't get up.

When she arrived at the vet, she received an abdominal ultrasound and an echocardiogram.

The results would be available in a few days, so I would take her home for the time being.

Before being able to go home, Lyalya had 5 more decayed teeth removed by the doctor

They then cleaned her oral cavity as well as her intestinal tract.

Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.

Thank you very much!!!!!!!


Subscribe to Channel: / @pitifulanimal8763

If there are any copyright issues with any videos posted here i will remove them. Please contact my Email: [email protected]

Thank you for watching!


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bK603BHIxzw

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dogrescuepitiful animaleyes glazed overswollen bellylalya
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