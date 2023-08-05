Her whole body trembled, her eyes glazed over and her stomach began to tighten and swell

Pitiful Animal





This was Lalya I rescued early that morning.

She sat in front of the children's play area with a swollen belly.

She was quite old, her health was so weak that she couldn't get up.

When she arrived at the vet, she received an abdominal ultrasound and an echocardiogram.

The results would be available in a few days, so I would take her home for the time being.

Before being able to go home, Lyalya had 5 more decayed teeth removed by the doctor

They then cleaned her oral cavity as well as her intestinal tract.

