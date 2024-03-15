"The immune system is to give life and preserve life! The immune system, in the cult of scientism, they call it auto immunity.
Like my pastor Rob McCoy said two weeks ago: No, no, your immune system doesn't attack itself.
There is no such thing as autoimmune disease because your immune system can tell one cell differs, your immune cell can tell genetically identical twins apart and the finishing the job of the immune system to them is to kill the human being!
Dr Judy Mikovits, PhD - 03/13/2024
https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts
Full interview with Clay Clark on ThriveTime Show: https://rumble.com/v4j2jcz-dr.-judy-mikovits-dr.-judy-mikovits-and-tucker.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.