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COVID-19 13 frequencies, 1 Hz harmonic cancellation
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74 views • July 14, 2020
David Merrill's COVID-19 Frequencies: These frequencies compensate in vivo - for COVID-19 in living tissue. Wrap some earbuds around your cell phone (coil) while playing on a phone call.
Video channel with more information in a broad range of topics: https://www.youtube.com/user/esauphacus
Video channel with more information in a broad range of topics: https://www.youtube.com/user/esauphacus
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