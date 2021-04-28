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Thunderstorm hits Oman - Huge Desert Waterfalls and Flash Flood
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60 views • April 28, 2021
Thunderstorm hits Oman Heavy rain and ,flash flood ,Wonderful waterfallsl - Huge Desert Waterfalls and Flash Flood
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WARNING: the video material comes from social networks. It is selected by date of publication, title, description and place of the event. Sometimes, due to unscrupulous posting of news on social networks, the video may contain fragments that do not correspond to the date and place. It is not always possible to check their reliability. Thank you for your understanding.
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WARNING: the video material comes from social networks. It is selected by date of publication, title, description and place of the event. Sometimes, due to unscrupulous posting of news on social networks, the video may contain fragments that do not correspond to the date and place. It is not always possible to check their reliability. Thank you for your understanding.
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