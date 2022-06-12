Under the Wire: Dr William Bay, Exciting Court Case Update and Vaxxed Bus Tour

We have an action-packed show on tonight so buckle up and be sure to join us as well as sharing this link widely - thank you!

First up with be Dr William Bay, a Queensland GP who has blown up the internet after his amazing interview with Michael Griffith of Cafe Locked Out (https://rumble.com/v182hhf-a-revolutionary-interview-dr...) He is willing to give up his career and his income to save his patients from COVID-jab induced harm and death and we applaud his courage and ethics!

Next up, very exciting news (finally!) about our Court Case to cancel and suspend the provisional approvals for COVID jabs in Australia and stop the targeting of 5-11 year olds.

Lastly, the Vaxxed Bus sets off in less than 3 weeks travelling down from QLD through country NSW - we need you to tell your stories, help out as a volunteer and some locations are still looking for venues for the bus to park. So please listen up to tonight's show and put your hand up if you can help or want to share your story.

You can join us live on:

Facebook (@avn.org.au or @meryl.dorey)

Twitter @nocompulsoryvac and @AVN_Choice

on the AVN Website at https://avn.org.au/avn-live-stream/

on Rumble https://rumble.com/c/UnderTheWire

and on Telegram https://t.me/avninformedchoice

On Dlive, Twitch and Odysee