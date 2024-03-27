Create New Account
KARI LAKE | The political elite will do anything to hold onto power
Published 17 hours ago

The political elite will do anything to hold onto power and STOP outsiders like me– they’ve resorted to filing a ludicrous defamation lawsuit to try to stop me and bleed me dry. 


Taking part in this lawfare just legitimizes it


Instead, I will continue to focus on the issues that matter to the people of Arizona: securing the border, bringing back our economy, and improving healthcare and education. 


Arizona is worth fighting for, and that’s what I will continue to do.

