KARI LAKE | The political elite will do anything to hold onto power

The political elite will do anything to hold onto power and STOP outsiders like me– they’ve resorted to filing a ludicrous defamation lawsuit to try to stop me and bleed me dry.





Taking part in this lawfare just legitimizes it





Instead, I will continue to focus on the issues that matter to the people of Arizona: securing the border, bringing back our economy, and improving healthcare and education.





Arizona is worth fighting for, and that’s what I will continue to do.