Russian Bear Paw Strikes 09272022

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Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club
September 27, 2022
Today we take a look at an agreement Israel is making with the Palestinians, based on a two-state solution as “the right thing for Israel”. Pastor Stan also shares new information that NATO is giving Ukraine “secret” classified intel to help them attack Russia.
00:00 - Joseph’s Kitchen
04:42 - Russian Bear Awakes
06:04 - Prophecies given to Leslie
09:12 - Splitting Israel
11:51 - NATO Intel given to Ukraine
19:06 - Information to Attack Russian Army Troops
23:53 - Cornerstone Asset Metals
26:33 - EMP Shield & Berkey Water Systems
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