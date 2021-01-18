Hell Is Absolutely Real: Testimonies From Those Who Have Experienced The Holding Place Of The Damned!

Every person who has ever walked this earth will also live eternally in either the Kingdom of God, OR the biblical eternal Lake of fire.. Humans are flesh, soul and spirit, the flesh and body perish but the spirit lives on forever, spirits cannot die!!! Hell is the holding place of the damned where they go to await the day of judgement, and hell is open for business in real time!



We are here one moment and then literally gone in the blink of an eye, that's all it takes, it is as real and as terrifying as that.. Terrifying from the perspective that once we take our final breath there is no coming back to right the wrongs, those things must be done while we have an opportunity to do so.. Hell is filled with souls who would give ANYTHING for a second chance, to have an opportunity to accept the salvation of Jesus Christ, because those souls in hell KNOW that he is real and that HE is the only way unto eternal life, there is no other!!!



There is no middle ground, no sitting on the fence because the devil owns the fence, Jesus himself forewarned that we are either with him OR against him, and this is the basis upon which every person will be judged..



The DNA altering JABS are the precursor to the biblical mark of the beast, no buying or selling without proving that you have been vaxed, no work, no bank account, no medical treatment, no access to essential amenities.. It is going to be an extremely difficult time for humanity, the fate of those who take the devils mark or that worship his image or take his number is foretold in the End-Times book of Revelation, once a person worships the beast in any capacity, there is no return, it is over!!!



Revelation 14:9-13

And the third angel followed them, saying with a loud voice, If any man worship the beast and his image, and receive his mark in his forehead, or in his hand, The same shall drink of the wine of the wrath of God, which is poured out without mixture into the cup of his indignation; and he shall be tormented with fire and brimstone in the presence of the holy angels, and in the presence of the Lamb: The smoke of their torment ascends up for ever and ever: and they have no rest day nor night, who worship the beast and his image, and whosoever receives the mark of his name. Here is the patience of the saints: here are they that keep the commandments of God, and the faith of Jesus. I heard a voice from heaven saying unto me, Write, Blessed are the dead which die in the Lord from henceforth: Yea, saith the Spirit, that they may rest from their labours; and their works do follow them.



It is proclaimed that those Christians that will live through the end of days reign of the beast will be put to death for refusing to take his mark or worship him, that time is almost upon us!!



Revelation 2:10

Fear none of those things which thou shall suffer: behold, the devil shall cast some of you into prison, that ye may be tested; and ye shall have tribulation ten days: be thou faithful unto death, and I will give thee a crown of life.



Revelation 12:11

And they overcame him by the blood of the Lamb, and by the word of their testimony; and they loved not their lives unto the death.



Revelation 3:21

To him that overcometh the beast, I will grant to sit with me at my throne, even as I also overcame, and am set down with my Father at his throne.



The hour of temptation is coming and it is going to ensnare the majority of people on this earth who are not aware of what is really happening! The hour of temptation refers to the time frame when the leaders of the world give their power and kingdoms unto the beast.. He will also demand that everyone worships him and take his mark, those who refuse will put to death, this is a reality, and it's not that far away!!!



Revelation 17

And the ten horns which thou sawe are ten kings, which have received no kingdom as yet; but receive power as kings one HOUR with the beast. These have one mind, and shall give their power and strength unto the beast. For God hath put in their hearts to fulfil his will, and to agree, and give their kingdom unto the beast, until the words of God shall be fulfilled.



The hour of temptation is a symbolic reference to how difficult it will be to refuse to take the mark of the beast and worship the beast, only those who God helps will be able to refuse..



Revelation 3:10-11

King James Version

Because thou hast kept the word of my patience, I also will keep thee from the HOUR OF TEMPTATION, which shall come upon ALL the world, to test THEM that dwell upon the earth. Behold, I come quickly: hold that fast which thou hast, that no man take thy crown.