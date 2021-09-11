ALAN SABROSKY WITH MIKE HARRIS (13 APRIL 2021)

Jim Fetzer







Here is the unvarnished truth, from a man who tells the truth, as painful as it maybe. This is well worth the time to watch The Bad Guys have vulnerabilities that we need to identify and exploit. We have to do something with high leverage effects and soon to avoid the complete communist takeover of the Republic of the USA. I for one have had enough "Hopium", is is time for actions, the rule of law does not exist any longer, and is a captured operation of the communist left. It can be done and done successfully, we all need to apply ourselves. There ain't no Superman and no one is going to save us.