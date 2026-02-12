Domestic Implications of a Potential War with Iran, an interview with John Kiriakou

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
If war with Iran begins, the political fallout at home could be seismic. MAGA voters oppose foreign wars. Progressive Democrats are rediscovering anti-war roots. Yet neocon Republicans and neoliberal Democrats may cheer escalation. A divided America could fracture even deeper. Is this America First—or politics as usual?
#IranWar #MAGA #ForeignPolicy #AmericaFirst #USPolitics #NoMoreWars #PoliticalDivide
