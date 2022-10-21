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The Right Dissident with Dalton Clodfelter
October 20, 2022
Dalton Clodfelter talks about white replacement and the reality of the situation. Whites can’t say certain things but blacks can?!? We also break down the required SHOT for kids going to public schools! Absolute medical insanity!
Sponsors:
Nootopia.com/Daltongenius
Social media! FOLLOW DALTON:
T.me/DaltonClod
https://truthsocial.com/@DaltonClodfelter
https://parler.com/DaltonClodfelter
https://gab.com/realdaltonclodfelter
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1oyy4f-covid-vax-required-for-children-white-replacement-is-real.html