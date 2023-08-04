Conversations With Kevin - The Australian Constitution is racist, Why?

Welcome to Conversations With Kevin. A series of short interviews and discussions with LtCol Kevin Loughrey (Ret'd).
Part 1 - The Australian Constitution is racist, Why?
Kevin is a former Australian Army Officer, serving a total of 32 years and retiring with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in 2015. As well as being a military man he has held senior management roles in Government and Private Enterprises before forming his own business and employing many people.
Kev has settled in the picturesque Northern Rivers region of NSW, and is dedicated to straightening out the mess our country is in. He ran as an independent candidate for Ballina in the recent NSW State Election and has his eye on the seat of Richmond in the next Federal Election.
It's always very enjoyable talking to Kevin, not only is he a wealth of knowledge, he's a bloody good bloke too!
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/KevinLoughreyForBallina
Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-1639814
Website - https://kevinloughrey.com.au/
Thanks for watching.
Join Roobs Flyers:
Website - https://roobsflyers.com/
Telegram - https://t.me/RoobsFlyers
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Project Matilda - https://www.projectmatilda.com/Roobs
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/RoobsFlyer/
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Odysee - https://odysee.com/$/invite/@roobsflyers:0
Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@RoobsFlyers
Subscribe to Roobs Flyer Magazine, please go here ~ https://roobsflyers.com/roobs-flyers-magazine
Roobs Mailer - https://roobsflyers.com/mailer
Download flyers ~ https://roobsflyers.com/flyers
Download PDFs ~ https://roobsflyers.com/pdf-library
All rights reserved.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.