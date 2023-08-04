Create New Account
Conversations With Kevin - The Australian Constitution is racist, Why?
Welcome to Conversations With Kevin. A series of short interviews and discussions with LtCol Kevin Loughrey (Ret'd).


Part 1 - The Australian Constitution is racist, Why?


Kevin is a former Australian Army Officer, serving a total of 32 years and retiring with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in 2015. As well as being a military man he has held senior management roles in Government and Private Enterprises before forming his own business and employing many people.


Kev has settled in the picturesque Northern Rivers region of NSW, and is dedicated to straightening out the mess our country is in. He ran as an independent candidate for Ballina in the recent NSW State Election and has his eye on the seat of Richmond in the next Federal Election.


It's always very enjoyable talking to Kevin, not only is he a wealth of knowledge, he's a bloody good bloke too!


Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/KevinLoughreyForBallina   



Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-1639814   


Website - https://kevinloughrey.com.au/  


Thanks for watching.


Join Roobs Flyers:


Website - https://roobsflyers.com/  


Telegram - https://t.me/RoobsFlyers  


Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers  


Project Matilda - https://www.projectmatilda.com/Roobs  

 

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/RoobsFlyer/   


Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/  


Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08  


Odysee - https://odysee.com/$/invite/@roobsflyers:0  


Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs  


YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@RoobsFlyers  


Subscribe to Roobs Flyer Magazine, please go here ~ https://roobsflyers.com/roobs-flyers-magazine  


Roobs Mailer - https://roobsflyers.com/mailer  


Download flyers ~ https://roobsflyers.com/flyers  


Download PDFs ~ https://roobsflyers.com/pdf-library  


All rights reserved.

