© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
VN: Trump vs DeSantis, Ghislaine Retrial, Pelosi Stock Ban, IRS Biometrics, MSM Spins Biden 1.21
Follow
0
Share
Report
1 view • January 22, 2022
PROMOTION
Ormusite Scalar Energy Disk, 10-inch
The scalar energy disk is made of a material Ken Rohla developed called ormusite, based on the work of Wilhelm Reich, Karl Hans Welz, Nikola Tesla, and many others that creates a subtle energy field called scalar energy. Scalar energy of proper frequencies can reduce stress, promote deeper sleep, promote accelerated healing, help relieve pain and headaches, and strengthen physiological functions in any living organism.
ORDER NOW: https://bit.ly/Ormusite10
Featured Articles:
RYAN
DONALD TRUMP RESPONDS TO MEDIA REPORTS OF A ‘FEUD’ WITH GOV. RON DESANTIS https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/01/21/donald-trump-responds-to-media-reports-of-a-feud-with-gov-ron-desantis/
COULD GHISLAINE MAXWELL WALK? MOTION FOR RETRIAL OFFICIALLY FILED AFTER SHOCK JUROR ADMISSION
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/01/21/could-ghislaine-maxwell-walk-motion-for-retrial-officially-filed-after-shock-juror-admission/
After Amassing a Net Worth of $120 Million Nancy Pelosi Says She’s Open to Stock Trading Ban for Congress
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/amassing-net-worth-120-million-nancy-pelosi-says-open-stock-trading-ban-congress/
Judge Blocks Biden’s Federal Employee Vaccine Mandate Nationwide
https://www.forbes.com/sites/alisondurkee/2022/01/21/judge-blocks-bidens-federal-employee-vaccine-mandate-nationwide/?sh=3cc2689d7f67
JUSTIN
IRS No Longer Interested in Your Money Alone, Will Soon Require You to Submit Biometric Data to Access Account
https://nationalfile.com/irs-no-longer-interested-money-alone-will-soon-require-submit-biometric-data-access-account/
CNN Scrambles to Explain Away Joe Biden Saying 2022 Midterms Could Be “Illegitimate”
https://summit.news/2022/01/20/cnn-scrambles-to-explain-away-joe-biden-saying-2022-midterms-could-be-illegitimate/
“The Damage Is Done to Us Forever, And We’ll Never Get It Back” – British Student Breaks Down Crying Over Lifting of COVID Mask Rules (VIDEO)
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/damage-done-us-forever-never-get-back-british-student-breaks-crying-lifting-covid-mask-rules-video/
Suggested Reading:
Culling the Herd: Eugenics, Depopulation & the Extermination of Lower Classes
https://www.wakingtimes.com/culling-the-herd-eugenics-depopulation-the-extermination-of-lower-classes/
Our Latest Videos:
JUSTICE FOR SETH RICH: The Saddest Story Never Told
https://rumble.com/vsjlhc-justice-for-seth-rich-the-saddest-story-never-told.html
4 HUGE Facts the Pharma Funded Media Doesn’t Want You to Know
https://rumble.com/vqg4re-4-huge-facts-the-pharma-funded-media-doesnt-want-you-to-know.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=15
Books of the Week:
• Population Control: How Corporate Owners Are Killing Us
https://amzn.to/3tGIDd3
• Maxims of Divine Law
https://amzn.to/3tINcDJ
• To Eliminate the Opiate: Vol. 1
https://amzn.to/3rAnlLn
• To Eliminate the Opiate: Vol. 2
https://amzn.to/33wZ9l6
• COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We Are the Prey
https://amzn.to/3qslEjN
OFFICIAL TELEGRAM CHANNEL
https://t.me/vigilantnews
SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL:
+ Become a member for as little as 3$ per month • https://www.subscribestar.com/stillness-in-the-storm •
+ Onetime Donation (Credit/Debit)(Crypto)(Paypal)(Cashapp) • https://stillnessinthestorm.com/donate/ •
EXPAND YOUR BUSINESS (Capital Funding) Email [email protected]) Subject Line: I need funding, What's Remelo?
- Buy a business (near zero cost to you)
- COVID Tax Credits (if you have w2 employees)
- Cash Advance
- Equipment Loans
- SBA Loans
Check out our BRAND NEW Store https://stillnessinthestore.com/
Use Promo CODE SAVE10 to save 10% off on all products.
Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/StillnessintheStorm
Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/DARtlKxgDs2E/
Gab.tv
https://tv.gab.com/channel/stillnessinthestorm
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stillnessinthestorm
Ormusite Scalar Energy Disk, 10-inch
The scalar energy disk is made of a material Ken Rohla developed called ormusite, based on the work of Wilhelm Reich, Karl Hans Welz, Nikola Tesla, and many others that creates a subtle energy field called scalar energy. Scalar energy of proper frequencies can reduce stress, promote deeper sleep, promote accelerated healing, help relieve pain and headaches, and strengthen physiological functions in any living organism.
ORDER NOW: https://bit.ly/Ormusite10
Featured Articles:
RYAN
DONALD TRUMP RESPONDS TO MEDIA REPORTS OF A ‘FEUD’ WITH GOV. RON DESANTIS https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/01/21/donald-trump-responds-to-media-reports-of-a-feud-with-gov-ron-desantis/
COULD GHISLAINE MAXWELL WALK? MOTION FOR RETRIAL OFFICIALLY FILED AFTER SHOCK JUROR ADMISSION
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/01/21/could-ghislaine-maxwell-walk-motion-for-retrial-officially-filed-after-shock-juror-admission/
After Amassing a Net Worth of $120 Million Nancy Pelosi Says She’s Open to Stock Trading Ban for Congress
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/amassing-net-worth-120-million-nancy-pelosi-says-open-stock-trading-ban-congress/
Judge Blocks Biden’s Federal Employee Vaccine Mandate Nationwide
https://www.forbes.com/sites/alisondurkee/2022/01/21/judge-blocks-bidens-federal-employee-vaccine-mandate-nationwide/?sh=3cc2689d7f67
JUSTIN
IRS No Longer Interested in Your Money Alone, Will Soon Require You to Submit Biometric Data to Access Account
https://nationalfile.com/irs-no-longer-interested-money-alone-will-soon-require-submit-biometric-data-access-account/
CNN Scrambles to Explain Away Joe Biden Saying 2022 Midterms Could Be “Illegitimate”
https://summit.news/2022/01/20/cnn-scrambles-to-explain-away-joe-biden-saying-2022-midterms-could-be-illegitimate/
“The Damage Is Done to Us Forever, And We’ll Never Get It Back” – British Student Breaks Down Crying Over Lifting of COVID Mask Rules (VIDEO)
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/damage-done-us-forever-never-get-back-british-student-breaks-crying-lifting-covid-mask-rules-video/
Suggested Reading:
Culling the Herd: Eugenics, Depopulation & the Extermination of Lower Classes
https://www.wakingtimes.com/culling-the-herd-eugenics-depopulation-the-extermination-of-lower-classes/
Our Latest Videos:
JUSTICE FOR SETH RICH: The Saddest Story Never Told
https://rumble.com/vsjlhc-justice-for-seth-rich-the-saddest-story-never-told.html
4 HUGE Facts the Pharma Funded Media Doesn’t Want You to Know
https://rumble.com/vqg4re-4-huge-facts-the-pharma-funded-media-doesnt-want-you-to-know.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=15
Books of the Week:
• Population Control: How Corporate Owners Are Killing Us
https://amzn.to/3tGIDd3
• Maxims of Divine Law
https://amzn.to/3tINcDJ
• To Eliminate the Opiate: Vol. 1
https://amzn.to/3rAnlLn
• To Eliminate the Opiate: Vol. 2
https://amzn.to/33wZ9l6
• COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We Are the Prey
https://amzn.to/3qslEjN
OFFICIAL TELEGRAM CHANNEL
https://t.me/vigilantnews
SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL:
+ Become a member for as little as 3$ per month • https://www.subscribestar.com/stillness-in-the-storm •
+ Onetime Donation (Credit/Debit)(Crypto)(Paypal)(Cashapp) • https://stillnessinthestorm.com/donate/ •
EXPAND YOUR BUSINESS (Capital Funding) Email [email protected]) Subject Line: I need funding, What's Remelo?
- Buy a business (near zero cost to you)
- COVID Tax Credits (if you have w2 employees)
- Cash Advance
- Equipment Loans
- SBA Loans
Check out our BRAND NEW Store https://stillnessinthestore.com/
Use Promo CODE SAVE10 to save 10% off on all products.
Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/StillnessintheStorm
Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/DARtlKxgDs2E/
Gab.tv
https://tv.gab.com/channel/stillnessinthestorm
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stillnessinthestorm
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.