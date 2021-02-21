BBC Must Stop Bullying The Elderly Andre Walker presents a Topical Digest for week ending Sunday Feb 21 2021

Subjects, TV License and the elderly, Fishing Rights, Ginge and Whinge RE Harry and Megan, The Jab Roll Out, Lock Down, Scotland and Northern Ireland and also Ireland and the Future of the United Kingdom, and much more in a thoroughly entertaining nutshell.And More Detail here:-The BBC must stop bullying the elderly over TV licenses. The corporation has said that it will not prosecute the 750k over-75s who are now refusing to pay their TV licenses. But I believe they should stop even asking for the payment.Time and time again the BBC has proved to be biased, particularly on the issue of Brexit. Many BBC stars were strongly in favour or remain and made no effort to hide their feelings during broadcasts.The new BBC Chairman has demanded the corporation push towards neutrality. Whereas, OFCOM will now monitor the political impartiality of the BBC. Boris Johnson’s government hopes the BBC will stop lying about Brexit and talking Britain down.***************************Please help by sponsoring me on Patreon. All I ask is you buy me a pint for, and I drink in Wetherspoon's, so that is £2. There is also an option to become a GOLD MEMBER which gives you access to exclusive content including Talking Points a weekly live show on a Sunday.You can also help by donating to www.paypal.me/andrejpwalkerThumbnail images copywrite of Wikipedia, used under the terms of the Creative Commons Licence.#andrewalker #bbc #brexit