Putin says it was Ukraine did Russian terrorist attack, not ISIS
86 views
•
Published 21 hours ago
•
Top Putin aid says Zelensky, and CIA, using paid Muslim dupes did Russia terror attacks and using ISiS as a cover.
Keywords
politicsdeceptioncrimejesuspropagandaisraeljewsmusicwarnwoartgreat reset
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos