Swing Style! Eating for one, is not nearly as much fun

I miss making meals for you, especially sandwiches for two





Sandwiches For Two

Gail Carson

2026 Gail Carson Publishing



100% My concept, idea, direction, arrangement, style, video, original lyrics, and ai voice/music



verse

Back when you were here, there was joy to be found



In making sandwiches, when you were around



Sharing food together, is such a core memory



Sometimes I wish, that you could be back home, to enjoy some lunch with me





chorus



Two slices of bread, lettuce and tomato too



A scoop of chicken salad, or some tuna salad, will do



Maybe some lunchmeat or bacon, or a grilled cheese for you



Heat some chicken noodle, tomato, or bean and bacon soup



A cold dill pickle, and maybe a little fruit



Oh how I miss making sandwiches for two

Oh how I miss making sandwiches for two





verse



Now you are gone, and I'm here all alone



I spend all my time, making sandwiches for one



But many a day, I think back wistfully



Back when you were here, and I savor the memory







chorus



Two slices of bread, lettuce and tomato too



A scoop of chicken salad, or some tuna salad, will do



Maybe some lunchmeat or bacon, or a grilled cheese for you



Heat some chicken noodle, tomato, or bean and bacon soup



A cold dill pickle, and maybe a little fruit



Oh how I miss making sandwiches for two

Oh how I miss making sandwiches for two











Bridge

Eating for one, is not nearly as much fun

I miss making meals for you, especially sandwiches for two







chorus

Two slices of bread, lettuce and tomato too



A scoop of chicken salad, or some tuna salad, will do



Maybe some lunchmeat or bacon, or a grilled cheese for you



Heat some chicken noodle, tomato, or bean and bacon soup



A cold dill pickle, and maybe a little fruit



Oh how I miss making sandwiches for two

Oh how I miss making sandwiches for two



