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Swing Style! Eating for one, is not nearly as much fun
I miss making meals for you, especially sandwiches for two
Sandwiches For Two
Gail Carson
2026 Gail Carson Publishing
100% My concept, idea, direction, arrangement, style, video, original lyrics, and ai voice/music
verse
Back when you were here, there was joy to be found
In making sandwiches, when you were around
Sharing food together, is such a core memory
Sometimes I wish, that you could be back home, to enjoy some lunch with me
chorus
Two slices of bread, lettuce and tomato too
A scoop of chicken salad, or some tuna salad, will do
Maybe some lunchmeat or bacon, or a grilled cheese for you
Heat some chicken noodle, tomato, or bean and bacon soup
A cold dill pickle, and maybe a little fruit
Oh how I miss making sandwiches for two
Oh how I miss making sandwiches for two
verse
Now you are gone, and I'm here all alone
I spend all my time, making sandwiches for one
But many a day, I think back wistfully
Back when you were here, and I savor the memory
chorus
Two slices of bread, lettuce and tomato too
A scoop of chicken salad, or some tuna salad, will do
Maybe some lunchmeat or bacon, or a grilled cheese for you
Heat some chicken noodle, tomato, or bean and bacon soup
A cold dill pickle, and maybe a little fruit
Oh how I miss making sandwiches for two
Oh how I miss making sandwiches for two
Bridge
Eating for one, is not nearly as much fun
I miss making meals for you, especially sandwiches for two
chorus
Two slices of bread, lettuce and tomato too
A scoop of chicken salad, or some tuna salad, will do
Maybe some lunchmeat or bacon, or a grilled cheese for you
Heat some chicken noodle, tomato, or bean and bacon soup
A cold dill pickle, and maybe a little fruit
Oh how I miss making sandwiches for two
Oh how I miss making sandwiches for two