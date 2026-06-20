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Sandwiches For Two - Gail Carson
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Swing Style! Eating for one, is not nearly as much fun
I miss making meals for you, especially sandwiches for two


Sandwiches For Two
Gail Carson
2026 Gail Carson Publishing

100% My concept, idea, direction, arrangement, style, video, original lyrics, and ai voice/music

verse
Back when you were here, there was joy to be found

In making sandwiches, when you were around

Sharing food together, is such a core memory

Sometimes I wish, that you could be back home, to enjoy some lunch with me


chorus

Two slices of bread, lettuce and tomato too

A scoop of chicken salad, or some tuna salad, will do

Maybe some lunchmeat or bacon, or a grilled cheese for you

Heat some chicken noodle, tomato, or bean and bacon soup

A cold dill pickle, and maybe a little fruit

Oh how I miss making sandwiches for two
Oh how I miss making sandwiches for two


verse

Now you are gone, and I'm here all alone

I spend all my time, making sandwiches for one

But many a day, I think back wistfully

Back when you were here, and I savor the memory



chorus

Two slices of bread, lettuce and tomato too

A scoop of chicken salad, or some tuna salad, will do

Maybe some lunchmeat or bacon, or a grilled cheese for you

Heat some chicken noodle, tomato, or bean and bacon soup

A cold dill pickle, and maybe a little fruit

Oh how I miss making sandwiches for two
Oh how I miss making sandwiches for two





Bridge
Eating for one, is not nearly as much fun
I miss making meals for you, especially sandwiches for two



chorus
Two slices of bread, lettuce and tomato too

A scoop of chicken salad, or some tuna salad, will do

Maybe some lunchmeat or bacon, or a grilled cheese for you

Heat some chicken noodle, tomato, or bean and bacon soup

A cold dill pickle, and maybe a little fruit

Oh how I miss making sandwiches for two
Oh how I miss making sandwiches for two

Keywords
aifuncountryswingsandwichlighthearted
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy