'Worse Than a War': An Estimated 500,000 Americans Have Lost Their Lives to the C19 Injections
"If we use standard under-reporting factors from our vaccine event reporting system, the current tally now is 509,000 Americans have lost their lives to the vaccine."
Dr. Peter McCullough is an internist, epidemiologist, cardiologist, and our Chief Scientific Officer at The Wellness Company.
