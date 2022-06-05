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And We Know 5.6.2022 WHAT is REALLY going on #PsyWar at PLAY The ENEMY is BUCKLING under HEAVY TRUTH! PRAY!
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209 views • May 07, 2022
LT of And We Know.
• So much anger from the left and RINOS.. it is hard to keep up with it all. While they freak out, the current fake administration is doubling down on stupid…2000 mules is a huge hit… we have a great video from an Army Special ops unit…and another great one highlighting what the brainwashed want us to do… bow down to their demands or else. that and we will show you a heart after the jab.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v13qf73-5.6.22-what-is-really-going-on-psywar-at-play-the-enemy-is-buckling-under-h.html
• So much anger from the left and RINOS.. it is hard to keep up with it all. While they freak out, the current fake administration is doubling down on stupid…2000 mules is a huge hit… we have a great video from an Army Special ops unit…and another great one highlighting what the brainwashed want us to do… bow down to their demands or else. that and we will show you a heart after the jab.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v13qf73-5.6.22-what-is-really-going-on-psywar-at-play-the-enemy-is-buckling-under-h.html
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