Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
INJUSTICE: The Matthew Perna Story Part 2 | "The Rest of The Story" with Lara Logan
channel image
LaraLogan
115 Subscribers
14 views
Published 16 hours ago

Prosecutors knew Matthew Perna was suicidal when they tried to lock up this non-violent January 6th defendant for as long as they could. It was more than he could bear. The rest of Matthew’s disturbing story continues… Original air date: Sept. 23, 2023

If you enjoy the content and/or want to support me please follow me on my other socials.

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/laralogan


Locals: http://laralogan.locals.com


Gettr: http://gettr.com/user/laralogan


Truth Social: @laralogan


Substack: https://laralogan.substack.com/


Gab: https://gab.com/Lara_Logan


Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/laralogan


Clouthub: https://clouthub.com/LaraLogan


Twitter: @laralogan


Educate, Empower, Equip, Engage. Protect Your Wealth by Scheduling a Free Consultation with Dr. Kirk Elliott, PHD.

Website - https://kirkelliottphd.com/logan/


MyPillow.com:

Support Lara Logan Today By Buying Anything from www.MyPillow.com Using PROMO “LARA”


Learn More & Request Tickets to General Flynn and Clay Clark's ReAwaken America Tour Today by Clicking HERE:

**https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/


**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All

**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102

Keywords
lara loganthe rest of the storymatthew perna

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket