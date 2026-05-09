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The Lequian Survivors: A Shipwreck That Rewrites Southeast Asian History. Return of the Lequios 4
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In 1610, Spanish pilot Juan Bernardo de Fuentidueñas survived a wreck near Macao — but what he discovered next would shake centuries of historical assumptions.
On a remote reef, he encountered three indigenous survivors. His chronicle described them not as Japanese, Ryukyuan, or Chinese... but as Lequian Indians.
For over 400 years, historians have believed Lequios = Ryukyu. But what if we’ve been wrong?
Drawing from firsthand accounts preserved in The Philippine Islands, 1493–1898 (Blair & Robertson, Vol. XVI), this documentary uncovers stunning new evidence that Lequios was not in Japan — but right here in Northern Luzon, Philippines.
🌊 Who were the Lequians?
📜 What did Spanish navigators really mean by Lequios?
🧭 And why has this account been ignored for so long?
This is The Smoking Quill’s deep dive into the forgotten corners of colonial history.
📚 Sources
Blair, Emma Helen, and James Alexander Robertson, eds. The Philippine Islands, 1493–1898, Vol. XVI. Cleveland: Arthur H. Clark, 1903–1909. Available via Project Gutenberg.
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👍 Like, Subscribe & Share if you love lost history, maritime mysteries, and hidden truths!
#PhilippineHistory #Lequios #IlocanoHistory #MaritimeHistory #LostHistory #RyukyuMyth #SpanishColonial #TheSmokingQuill #HistoryDocumentary #SoutheastAsia
On a remote reef, he encountered three indigenous survivors. His chronicle described them not as Japanese, Ryukyuan, or Chinese... but as Lequian Indians.
For over 400 years, historians have believed Lequios = Ryukyu. But what if we’ve been wrong?
Drawing from firsthand accounts preserved in The Philippine Islands, 1493–1898 (Blair & Robertson, Vol. XVI), this documentary uncovers stunning new evidence that Lequios was not in Japan — but right here in Northern Luzon, Philippines.
🌊 Who were the Lequians?
📜 What did Spanish navigators really mean by Lequios?
🧭 And why has this account been ignored for so long?
This is The Smoking Quill’s deep dive into the forgotten corners of colonial history.
📚 Sources
Blair, Emma Helen, and James Alexander Robertson, eds. The Philippine Islands, 1493–1898, Vol. XVI. Cleveland: Arthur H. Clark, 1903–1909. Available via Project Gutenberg.
—
👍 Like, Subscribe & Share if you love lost history, maritime mysteries, and hidden truths!
#PhilippineHistory #Lequios #IlocanoHistory #MaritimeHistory #LostHistory #RyukyuMyth #SpanishColonial #TheSmokingQuill #HistoryDocumentary #SoutheastAsia
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